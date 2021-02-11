TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.52 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $2.66 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

