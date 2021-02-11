True Seigniorage Dollar Price Down 34.9% Over Last Week (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $160,835.32 and $5,077.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00266884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00086067 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00062510 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

