TrueFi (TRU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.90 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $61.43 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00255453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00085599 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060556 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

