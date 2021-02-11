TrueFlip (TFL) Trading 43.2% Higher This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $8,572.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.01104607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.72 or 0.05422696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019573 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

