Truegame Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,270.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $100,374.81 and approximately $1,270.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Truegame has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

