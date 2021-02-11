Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,985.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masco by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.