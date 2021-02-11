Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 360,168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

