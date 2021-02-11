Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

