Truist Securiti Weighs in on Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

RRR opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 123,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

