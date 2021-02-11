TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $241,994.68

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 506.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $241,994.68 and $137.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 647.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00388392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016673 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008934 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.