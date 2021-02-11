Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 11.3% After Earnings Miss

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price fell 11.3% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $105.40 and last traded at $106.38. 1,018,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 415,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.98.

The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $378,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 231,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,658.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.