Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,359 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,762. The company has a market capitalization of $408.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.