Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 324,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,350. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.