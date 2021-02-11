Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 45,765 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.45. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,245. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.04.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,104 shares of company stock worth $213,147 and sold 55,000 shares worth $1,526,450. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

