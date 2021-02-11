Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,240,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 3,790,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

