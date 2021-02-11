Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,912,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,405,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $4,754,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.32. 2,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,142. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.97.

