Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,062. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

