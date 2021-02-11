Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

