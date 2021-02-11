Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

