Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $359.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.17 and its 200 day moving average is $324.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $360.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

