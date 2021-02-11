Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,026. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.

