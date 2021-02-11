Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $235.17. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.81. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

