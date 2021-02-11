Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.22. 39,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,429. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

