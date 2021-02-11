Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 48,432 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,432 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences comprises about 1.3% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.77% of Castle Biosciences worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,435 shares of company stock worth $23,061,920. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -530.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

