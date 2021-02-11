Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 5,012 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. 175,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,275,226. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.