Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 6,892 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 2,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,212. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

