TrustSwap Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $78.99 million and $4.42 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00265618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00077996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00084763 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,803.71 or 0.98862558 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,312,923 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

