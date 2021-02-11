TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $1.20

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $88.10 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00259725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00107711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00081259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00087575 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00198638 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,272,999 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

