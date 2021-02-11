TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0190 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $9.24 million and $222,970.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01081185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.71 or 0.05400298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019130 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.