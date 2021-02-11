Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $9.27. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 123,744 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $173.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 519,999 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.