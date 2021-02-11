TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $4.95. TSE:PIC.A shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,580.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

About TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:PIC.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:PIC.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.