Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KEY. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.59.

KEY stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,888. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.54. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

