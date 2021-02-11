Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Up 13.1%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 2,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

