Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 40,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 48,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

