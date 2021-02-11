Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Sells $3,559,360.88 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Athena Countouriotis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.63. 160,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 633,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

