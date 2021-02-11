TurtleCoin Price Down 4% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $378,709.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,181,067,711 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

