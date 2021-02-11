Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.88. 2,223,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,738,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tuscan by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

