Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 75,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TWST stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 885,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,507. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 295,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.