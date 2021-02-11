Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $888,050.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $888,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,153.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 885,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,507. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.