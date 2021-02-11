Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to Neutral by Moffett Nathanson

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of TWTR opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

