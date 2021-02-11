Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $480.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Tyler Technologies traded as high as $466.43 and last traded at $466.05, with a volume of 253156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.62.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.91.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

