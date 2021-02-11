Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Trading Down 5.7%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $65.34. 5,905,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 2,352,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

