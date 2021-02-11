TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading Up 0.3%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 119,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 381,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.