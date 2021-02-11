U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,463 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $60,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE USB opened at $47.35 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

