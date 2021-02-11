U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Down 10.8%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 516,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,339,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

