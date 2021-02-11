U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Up 12.1%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares rose 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 6,415,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 13,333,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.