Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $66.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. 140166 boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

UBER traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,306,943,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

