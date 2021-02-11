Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of UBER opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

