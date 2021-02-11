Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of UBER opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

