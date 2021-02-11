Ubiq (UBQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,407.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $12.08 million and $48,407.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,900.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.44 or 0.03721132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00389256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.06 or 0.01102413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.00469141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00398491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00297049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024109 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

